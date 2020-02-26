Two nodes of new Google Nest Wifi are yours for $217 (Reg. $269+)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering two nodes of 802.11ac Google Nest Wifi for $216.99 shipped when coupon code PRO17 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $52+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have previously tracked for this combo by $7. This 2-node Google Nest Wifi system ushers a 802.11ac mesh network into your home that can span up to 3,800-square feet. One of its most notable features is that it can handle up to 200 connected devices at once. This makes it a great solution for those looking to expand their smart home over time. Once set up speeds can reach 2.2Gb/s. The secondary node also works as a Google Assistant speaker. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Peek at our hands-on review to learn more.

Ditch Google branding for Tenda to save quite a bit. Its Nova WiFi System is available for $82, but bear in mind that its only rated for 60-devices as opposed to 200. That being said, coverage is said to be roughly the same.

No matter which mesh system you choose, getting your initial node to a central location can help tremendously. That’s why I bought 50-feet of Ethernet cable for $11 and my network has been much improved ever since. A flat design makes it simple to run underneath baseboards.

Google Nest Wifi features:

This Router and Access Point combo supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and is more powerful than its predecessor, delivering up to two times the speed and up to 25 percent better coverage. The access point allows for whole-home coverage and the system is scalable, allowing you to add more points in the future. It can handle multiple 4K video streams at the same time and also supports proactive band steering, a self-healing network, and transmit beamforming.

