Speed up your routine with a Nespresso Pixie espresso brewer: $115 (Reg. $250)

- Feb. 26th 2020 4:09 pm ET

Bloomingdales is offering the Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother for $114.99 shipped. This is down from its current going rate of around $250 from third-party Amazon sellers and is the best available. There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee in the morning to wake up, and Nespresso makes it super simple to get your fuel when the schedule is hectic. Just drop in a pod and moments later you’ll have a freshly-made brew ready to go. Plus, the included Aeroccino milk frother allows you to easily make hand-crafted drinks at home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this 50-pack of Nespresso OriginalLine Capsules. It’s available for $35 on Amazon, meaning that each cup will cost you around $0.70 to brew, which is a fraction of what you’d probably pay at Starbucks right now.

However, if you want a lower-cost brewer, then we have the ticket for you. Check out the AeroPress Go, which is just $32 on Amazon. It’s designed to give you a fantastic brew with just a few minutes’ work, and I’ve loved using mine every day since getting it. Want to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage for a deep dive into AeroPress’s latest offering.

Nespresso Pixie features:

The Nespresso Pixie Espresso machine by De’Longhi offers avant-garde design with elegance and functionality. Equipped with a wide range of advanced features, the Pixie machine is energy efficient with a surprisingly compact design, making it perfect for smaller, urban kitchens. Streamlined and sleek, this espresso maker lives up to Nespresso’s reputation for high-end technology.

