The much-beloved AeroPress is getting an upgrade today after 14 years. Slated to ship in late October, the new AeroPress Go takes the design of the original and recreates it into an even more portable coffeemaker. Whether you’re at home or the office, or somewhere in between, perfect American, espresso, and cold brew style coffee awaits with the lastest AeroPress creation. Alongside an updated design are new accessories that are made to fit in with the mobile lifestyle this coffeemaker warrants. Hit the jump for more details on the new AeroPress, including pricing and availability.

AeroPress reinvents its popular coffeemaker

If you’re not familiar with AeroPress, it’s one of the most popular ways to make coffee and espresso. After being invented back in 2005 by Alan Adler, it has slowly made its way into the mainstream and is beloved amongst coffee fanatics. The unique vacuum system makes it easy to brew smooth coffee that lacks bitterness and acidity you may be familiar with from other methods.

AeroPress Go takes the familiar design and changes up a few key elements for those looking to take the coffee show on the road. First and foremost is the built-in cup, which can be used to drink out of, store beans, and generally make it easier to enjoy a brew wherever your adventures take you. Users can expect to get eight-ounces worth of coffee out of each use.

Here’s a brief overview of what the new AeroPress Go will deliver:

…thoughtfully engineered to provide all the delicious brewing capabilities of the original AeroPress plus a convenient drinking mug that doubles as a carrying case. Like the original AeroPress, the AeroPress Go brews remarkably delicious American, espresso, and cold brew style coffee. AeroPress Go is optimized for traveling, camping, or just going to work by making it convenient and easy to take your AeroPress with you. Its smart design ensures that you will never be without delicious AeroPress brewed coffee wherever you go.

Redesigned tools also arrive today, which should make it easier to scoop and stir whether at home or trying to craft a brew around the campfire.

Pre-order now

The new AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press is available for pre-order today. Simply plunk down $31.95 and AeroPress will ship its latest creation to you by the end of October. Includes the mug with lid, 350 micro-filters in a storage carton, filter cap, filter holder, stirrer and scoop. This will make a great Christmas gift this year for the coffee enthusiast in your life.

Source: AeroPress

