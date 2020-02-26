Under Armour’s Storm Golf Pullover drops to just $28 shipped (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s Storm SweaterFleece ¼ Zip Long Sleeve Golf Pullover in the color Carbon Heather from $27.93 shipped. Regularly priced $70, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6-months. This pullover features sweat-wicking material and a breathable fabric to help keep you comfortable. With golf season on the horizon, this pullover is a great option that features stretch for a great swing. It also will pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 300 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Also, be sure to keep your feet comfortable throughout your golf game with the 6-Pack of Under Armour Adult Resistor Socks for just $16.97. Regularly priced at $20, these socks will be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 2,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out Travis Matthew’s new golf shoe line called “Cuater” with three new styles to up your game this spring.

Under Armour’s Storm SweaterFleece Pullover features:

UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability.

Lightweight Heathered fleece with a soft, warm, brushed inner layer. Ribbed collar, cuffs & hem.

Ribbed collar, cuffs & hem

It feels like a sweater, keeps rain off like a jacket, and has a look that you can wear anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!