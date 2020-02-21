Travis Matthew is known for its high-quality golf gear and they have now launched a new shoe line just in time for spring outings. The new line is called “Cuater” and it features three new styles to up your golf game. The three shoes are called The Moneymaker, The Legend, and The Daily and prices range from $110 to $250. Each shoe has elements that fit into your daily lifestyle and were made for comfort. Plus, they have high tech designs that are very fashionable. Head below to the jump to find even more details from the new Travis Matthew Curator collection below.

“Cuater by Travis Mathew set out to create premium golf shoes free from heavy-handed designs or exaggerated technology. With All Day Comfort and Useful Technology, Cuater strives to include performance you actually need without sacrificing style. Look, feel, and play your best every day..without overcomplicating it.”

The Moneymaker Golf Shoes

The first shoe in this collection is called the Moneymaker Golf Shoes and it’s a spikeless option that will be ready to take your golf game to the next level. These shoes are versatile to wear on and off the course and they’re lightweight, waterproof, as well as stain-resistant, which will make them look nice for years to come. They were also made to be comfortable with a cushioned sock liner and a flexible base. You can choose from four color options and are priced at $160.

The Daily Sneaker

Another style that was designed to be worn on and off the course is the Daily Sneaker. These lightweight mesh sneakers will pair nicely with shorts, jeans or slacks alike and I love the color options that they come in. Spring showers are also on the horizon and they feature a rigid outsole that helps to promote traction on outdoor surfaces. These shoes are priced at $120 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

The Legend Golf Shoes

Finally, if you’re looking for a spiked option “The Legend” Golf Shoes are a no-brainer. These timeless style of golf shoes are made of 100% waterproof material and have spikes that grip into the ground for added performance. Best of all? Golf shoes can tend to be quiet heavy and the Legend was created to be 30% lighter than the leading brands. This helps to keep you quick on your feet and its cushioned insole promotes comfort. The Legend is available in two color options and is priced at $250.

Which pair of Travis Matthew shoes are you most anticipating? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best packable vests for men under $60.

