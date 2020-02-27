Amazon offers 25% off selection of Lavazza ground/whole bean coffee from $8

- Feb. 27th 2020 4:42 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $11 $8
0

Amazon is now offering an extra 25% off a selection of Lavazza coffee. You can score the 10-ounce can of Lavazza Premium House Blend Ground Coffee (Medium Roast) for $10.99, but if you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save your total will drop down to $7.69. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, today’s deal is about 30% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This is a house blend ground coffee described as having a “fragrant aroma with notes of fruit.” It is made of non-GMO, 100% Arabica beans that have been blended and roasted in Italy. Rated 4+ stars and head below for even more coffee deals.

But there’s plenty more Lavazza deals where today’s featured offer came from. Amazon is now offering 25% off a selection of Lavazza coffee. You’ll find loads of discounted options eligible for the coupon on this landing page including both ground coffee and whole beans.

Speaking of which, we also happen to have one of Cuisinart’s steel coffee grinders on sale at $20 Prime shipped for today only. You’ll also find some notable coffeemaker deals right here starting from $20. And swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more household essentials and kitchenware deals. 

Lavazza Premium House Blend Ground Coffee:

  • One 10 oz. can of Lavazza Premium House Blend Italian ground coffee
  • Delicate medium roast with a fragrant aroma and notes of fruit
  • Non-GMO, 100% Arabica
  • Blended and roasted in Italy
  • Best used in drip coffee maker or French press

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $11 $8
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Lavazza

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard