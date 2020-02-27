Amazon offers 25% off selection of Lavazza ground/whole bean coffee from $8

Amazon is now offering an extra 25% off a selection of Lavazza coffee. You can score the 10-ounce can of Lavazza Premium House Blend Ground Coffee (Medium Roast) for $10.99, but if you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save your total will drop down to $7.69. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, today’s deal is about 30% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This is a house blend ground coffee described as having a “fragrant aroma with notes of fruit.” It is made of non-GMO, 100% Arabica beans that have been blended and roasted in Italy. Rated 4+ stars and head below for even more coffee deals.

But there’s plenty more Lavazza deals where today’s featured offer came from. Amazon is now offering 25% off a selection of Lavazza coffee. You’ll find loads of discounted options eligible for the coupon on this landing page including both ground coffee and whole beans.

Speaking of which, we also happen to have one of Cuisinart’s steel coffee grinders on sale at $20 Prime shipped for today only. You’ll also find some notable coffeemaker deals right here starting from $20. And swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more household essentials and kitchenware deals.

Lavazza Premium House Blend Ground Coffee:

One 10 oz. can of Lavazza Premium House Blend Italian ground coffee

Delicate medium roast with a fragrant aroma and notes of fruit

Non-GMO, 100% Arabica

Blended and roasted in Italy

Best used in drip coffee maker or French press

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!