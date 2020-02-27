Cuisinart’s steel coffee grinder drops to $20 for today only (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Grind Central Coffee Grinder (DCG-12BC) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and over at Walmart. Regularly up to $30, this model has sold for between $22 and $30 at Amazon over the last several months and is now matching the all-time low at $20. With a brushed stainless steel exterior, features include simple on/off controls, a built-in safety lock which prevents operation unless the lid is securely closed, and a dishwasher-safe grinding bowl for easy clean-ups. It can carry up to 90-grams of beans or about 18-cups of coffee at a time. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Coffee Bean Grinder is a great alternative that sells for $16.But you can save even more with the KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder at under $14. This model holds slightly less coffee at a time (about 12-cups) and doesn’t have the stainless steel exterior, but it will most certainly get the job done for less.

Speaking of, we have some notable coffeemaker deals live right now including up to $500 off espresso machines, Nespresso Pixie brewers from $115 (Reg. $250), and more.

Cuisinart Grind Central Coffee Grinder:

With the Grind Central Coffee Grinder, you can easily process up to 90g/3.2oz of beans at once, enough to make up to 18 cups of fresh coffee! With useful measurement markings inside the removal stainless steel bowl, you can grind the exact quantity of beans you need for your next cup or pot of coffee at the touch of a button.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!