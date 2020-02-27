Amazon’s commercial-grade Voltage Tester sharply drops to under $11 (Save 50%)

- Feb. 27th 2020 12:23 pm ET

Under $11
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonCommercial Voltage Tester for $10.72 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This AC voltage tester features a compact pen-style design that easily slides into a pocket or onto a tool belt. It’s got you covered with LED indicator lights, beeping functionality, and a backlit LED display. There’s even a flashlight function that can help illuminate the space you’re currently working on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The voltage tester above takes two AAAs to operate. While it does come with what’s needed to get you started, today’s savings leave you with enough to nab an 8-pack of AmazonBasics AAAs for $4. Buying these will keep your new voltage tester and other types of electronics up and running for the foreseeable future.

Since we’re talking tools, take a moment to swing by today’s Home Depot sale. There you’ll find brands like DEWALT, RIDGID, and Ryobi priced from $28.

AmazonCommercial Voltage Tester features:

  • Handheld non-contact voltage tester for taking quick, accurate voltage readings
  • Compact pen-style design fits easily into a pocket or on a tool belt; backlit LCD display
  • Colored LED indicator lights and beeping function; glowing tip is easy to see; flashlight function
  • Dual voltage sensitivity detection
  • System self-testing function

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

