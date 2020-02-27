Today’s Home Depot sale has top-rated DEWALT, RIDGID, and Ryobi tools from $28

Today only, as a part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off various power tools, nailers, compressors, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RIDGID Drill and Driver Combo Kit for $179. As a comparison, it typically sells for $250 and originally was listed at $299. Today’s deal is a match for our previous mention. RIDGID includes an 18V drill and driver, plus two 2Ah batteries, and a wall charger. Not to mention, you’ll get a carrying case to keep things neat and tidy when not in-use. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vaccum Kit for $119 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 and today’s deal represents the best price we’ve tracked all-time. This RYOBI shop vac departs from other options on the market with its fully cordless design, instead relying on a robust 9Ah lithium battery. Of course, that same battery can be used to power other 18V products in RYOBI’s lineup. You’ll receive a charger, various accessories, the battery, and a vacuum with purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for additional deals on tools, outdoor essentials, and more. Don’t forget yesterday’s deal on this top-rated IRWIN Clamp System for $19.50, which is a new all-time low.

RIDGID Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Drill/Driver and Impact Wrench Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. This kit offers the versatility both powerful drilling and driving options. RIDGID brushless motors offer up to 50% more runtime and longer motor life. The 2-Speed Drill/Driver features all metal gears for extended jobsite durability.

