Amazon shaves 35% off Bosch’s 47-piece Bit Set, now priced at $11

Amazon is offering the Bosch 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (T4047) for $10.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Lowe’s. That’s 35% off recent pricing there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. This kit is comprised of several extra-hard bits designed to withstand high-torque impact drivers. You’ll find insert and power bits, magnetic nutsetters, and a finder driver. Bosch touts that this set is “ideal for almost all driving and fastening applications,” making it a well-rounded option worth keeping around your shop. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve already got enough bits to get you by, consider grabbing DEWALT’s Magnetic Drive Guide for $5 instead. A self-retracting sleeve keeps screws from slipping, which is certain to reduce the potential for frustration throughout your projects.

While you’re at it, take a gander at the deal we spotted on Amazon’s commercial-grade Voltage Tester. It’s currently available for under $11, which is a sharp 50% drop from routine pricing.

Bosch 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

Set includes 47 pieces, featuring insert bits, power bits, magnetic nutsetters and a finder driver

Made of the highest quality S2 tool steel for durability

Ideal for almost all driving and fastening applications

