Wrap your AirPods Pro with elago's slim case from $8

Feb. 27th 2020

From $8
0

elago via Amazon offers its Slim Case for AirPods Pro from $7.99 Prime shipped in various colors. Today’s deal is down from the usual $11 price tag and a match of the best price we’ve seen. Browse through the on-page listings here to see all of the colors discounted from elago’s regular price. This slim case delivers a bit of extra protection for your AirPods Pro, while still enabling wireless charging and access to the LED indicator light. It’s a great way to add a pop of color without too much bulk. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

For a more bargain alternative, consider going with this option at under $6, instead. Not only will the price drop further, but there are even more colors to choose from and a built-in carabiner. Initial reviews have been very positive with over 780 Amazon customers leaving a combined 4.8/5 star rating.

elago AirPods Pro Case features:

  • Remove the bulkiness and keep your AirPods Pro case slim and sleek all the time.
  • The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods Pro case from scratches and external impacts. Dust Cap protects the charging port from dust and liquids.
  • Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. No hinge point at the back supports wireless charging even with the case on.

