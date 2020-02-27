Wrap your AirPods Pro with elago’s slim case from $8

elago via Amazon offers its Slim Case for AirPods Pro from $7.99 Prime shipped in various colors. Today’s deal is down from the usual $11 price tag and a match of the best price we’ve seen. Browse through the on-page listings here to see all of the colors discounted from elago’s regular price. This slim case delivers a bit of extra protection for your AirPods Pro, while still enabling wireless charging and access to the LED indicator light. It’s a great way to add a pop of color without too much bulk. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

For a more bargain alternative, consider going with this option at under $6, instead. Not only will the price drop further, but there are even more colors to choose from and a built-in carabiner. Initial reviews have been very positive with over 780 Amazon customers leaving a combined 4.8/5 star rating.

elago AirPods Pro Case features:

Remove the bulkiness and keep your AirPods Pro case slim and sleek all the time.

The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods Pro case from scratches and external impacts. Dust Cap protects the charging port from dust and liquids.

Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. No hinge point at the back supports wireless charging even with the case on.

