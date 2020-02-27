Apple discounts Pixar films, more in this week’s best movie deals

Apple’s latest movie sale is centered around beloved Pixar titles for $15, plus a number of additional price drops starting at $4. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental, along with a host of other films on sale. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Pixar films on sale |
There are a number of Pixar titles discounted this week to $15, which is down from the usual $20 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen at Apple. Here are a few of our top picks:
- Finding Nemo
- Finding Dory
- The Incredibles
- The Incredibles 2
- Inside Out
- The Good Dinosaur
- Brave
- Ratatouille
Other notable deals |
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Swordfish: $6 (Reg. $10)
- Hot Air: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Ocean’s 8: $10 (Reg. $20)
- War Dogs: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Pokémon The First Movie: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Pawn: $4 (Reg. $10)
- Little Big League: $6 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Crawl. Regularly $5 or more to rent, today’s price is the best we’ve tracked on this top-rated film.
