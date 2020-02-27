Apple discounts Pixar films, more in this week’s best movie deals

Apple’s latest movie sale is centered around beloved Pixar titles for $15, plus a number of additional price drops starting at $4. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental, along with a host of other films on sale. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Pixar films on sale |

There are a number of Pixar titles discounted this week to $15, which is down from the usual $20 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen at Apple. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals |

This week’s $1 HD rental is Crawl. Regularly $5 or more to rent, today’s price is the best we’ve tracked on this top-rated film.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!