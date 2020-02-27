Affix a Mac mini almost anywhere with Sabrent’s versatile mount: $10 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac Mini VESA/Wall/Under Desk Mount for $9.99 shipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This flexible mount can be used in several places and still provides easy access to the buttons, ports, and slots that adorn your Mac mini. Mounting options include attaching it to the wall, underneath a desk, or even to the back of a VESA-ready monitor. Thanks to a silver powder coating throughout, your Mac will be protected from scratches and scuffs. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Mounting a Mac mini is only half of the fun. Depending on how much I/O you have, there may be a bunch of cables that need tamed. Nabbing a 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5 is bound to make the entire process go much smoother.

Oh, and ICYMI, yet another Mac-friendly accessory we’ve spotted on sale today include a full-color Brother P-touch label maker for $50. Since it typically fetches $80+, now is a great time to pick one up and take your home’s organization to the next level.

Sabrent Mac Mini Mount features:

Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.

Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.

Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.

Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.

