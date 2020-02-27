Mac/PC-friendly full-color Brother P-touch label maker for $50 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Mac/PC-Connected Label Maker (PTD600) for $49.99 shipped. Currently matched at Staples and Walmart. Regularly up to $100, it usually sells for between $60 and $80 at Amazon with today’s deal being the best we have tracked outside of a brief offer in summer 2019. Unlike some of the more affordable label makers out there, this one has a much larger keyboard, full-color display, and can be connected to your Mac/PC for additional functionality. There’s 14 fonts, 11 styles, 99 frames, and over 600 symbols available here for your label making needs as well as an included AC adapter. But you can also throw some batteries in it to make for a much more portable solution. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

Now if your label making needs aren’t serious enough to warrant a $50 machine, despite how deep of a deal it is, there are other options for much less. This DYMO Label Maker is totally portable, carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,600 Amazon customers, and sells for just over $24 Prime shipped. It doesn’t have Mac/PC connectivity and the keyboard is significantly more cramped, but with solid reviews will surely help to keep you organized. Otherwise, just go score Brother’s basic P-touch Label Maker while it’s down at just $10.

Brother P-touch Mac/PC-Connected Label Maker:

Smart compact design with large keyboard and convenient top loading tape design

Full color, high resolution display with backlight

Create labels using the wide easy type keyboard or connect to a PC or MAC for additional functionality

Includes ac adapter or purchase batteries for on the go use

2 year limited warranty and free phone support for the life of your product

