B&H Photo is offering the Synology DiskStation DS1019+ 5-Bay NAS for $584.99 shipped with the code BHWPPI20 at checkout. This is a 10% discount from its regular going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This NAS is perfect for your home media server, networked Time Machine, or data backup location. It can hold up to five 2.5/3.5-inch disks, alongside two M.2 NVMe drives for speedy storage. Plus, it’s expandable with the DX517 unit, which provides room for up to 140TB of data. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. However, keeping a backup of your data doesn’t have to cost you nearly $600 (plus drives), so head below for more storage deals from $100.

Update 2/27 @ 2:55 PM: ORICO Technology Co.,Ltd (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 5-bay USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station for $111.99 shipped with the code RMYTKPF6 at checkout. Down from its $160 going rate, this is one of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Keeping with the storage theme, we’ve also found that Amazon is offering the WD 5TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. You’ll be able to score this discount at Best Buy, too. Regularly around $120 or so, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is just $10 above its all-time low at Amazon. While this can’t provide up to 140TB of storage like the deal above and it doesn’t have built-in processing power like Synology offers for media decoding, it’s an awesome choice for keeping your Time Machine always with you. Plus, it works great for media storage when you’re on-the-go, as it can hold your entire movie collection offline and ready to watch on long plane rides or road trips. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, if you need more than 5TB of storage, but something less robust when compared to today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered too. Newegg is offering the WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $154.99 shipped with the code EMCDFFN22 at checkout. This is down from its going rate of around $175 at Amazon and beats the all-time low there by around $2. Offering 10TB of storage space, this hard drive is designed to keep multiple Macs backed up through Time Machine as well as store your media library, family photos, and documents at the same time. Just keep in mind that there’s no data redundancy here, like the Synology above provides, should something go wrong. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Synology DiskStation DS1019+ NAS features:

Quad-core CPU with AES-NI encryption engine, delivering reading and writing throughput at over 225 MB/s even when data are encrypted

Loaded with two 4GB DDR3L memory module, providing 8GB memory capacity in total.Power Supply Unit / Adapter – 120 W. AC Input Power Voltage – 100 V to 240 V AC .Power Frequency – 50/60 Hz, Single Phase

Built-in two M.2 NVMe SSD slots for system cache support; Dual 1GbE (RJ-45) ports with failover and Link Aggregation support

Dual-channel H.264/H.265 4K video transcoding on the fly

Scalable up to 10 drives with one expansion unit DX517 connected

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!