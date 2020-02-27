Save 50% on this budget-friendly scale at its all-time low of $10 on Amazon

RBU US Limited (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Uten Digital Body Scale for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code W2W2MLRI at checkout. This is 50% off its regular price and is the lowest that we’ve seen it offered for. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new scale to keep up with your 2020 weight loss journey, this is a great option. The large digital display on this scale makes it super simple to see how many pounds you’ve shed since the beginning of the year. Plus, the tempered glass design will fit in with just about any decor. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to scales, today’s lead deal is about as budget-friendly as you can get. For comparison, the lowest-price Prime-eligible scale available on Amazon right now is $12.

However, if you’re wanting something more high-tech, be sure to check out our hands-on review of Withings’ fitness suite, which offers scales, activity trackers, and more. Plus, you should seriously check out our smart scale roundup with prices from $30 should you want something that syncs to your phone.

Uten Digital Body Scale features:

4 HIGH ACCURACY SENSOR: 4 sensors technology from Germany, providing high precision weight measurement. Max weight capacity: 440lb/31st/200kg.

HIGH QUALITY TEMPERED GLASS: Built with a high quality 8mm tempered glass to bear weight and won’t crack or break. 11.89″ x 11.89″ platform for easy storage and comfort to stand.

STEP-ON TECHNOLOGY: Built-in Advance step-on technology, read immediately as soon as you step on the scale. Powered by 2 x AAA batteries (batteries included)

