For $40, you can score Furinno’s Jaya Desk at its 1-year Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Furinno Jaya Desk for $39.96 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in over a year. This desk sports a simplistic design that is bound to fit in nicely with most home decor. The surface spans 39.2-inches wide and 17.5-inches deep, providing ample room to work on a MacBook, iPad, iMac, and more. Measuring under 4-feet wide, this is a piece of furniture that won’t take up a ton of space no matter where it ends up getting placed. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers.

Prop up an iPhone and iPad when you use today’s savings to nab a 2-pack of MoKo Stands for $8. When not in use, these fold completely flat. There are a wide variety of colorways, allowing you to choose the ideal look for your setup.

If you plan on using any electronics at your new desk, cords are bound to make an appearance. Thankfully we just spotted a deal on Twelve South CableSnap. Currently you can snag a 3-pack for under $18, which yields up to 30% in savings.

Furinno Jaya Desk features:

Simple stylish design

Fits in your space, fits on your budget

Sturdy on flat surface

Easy assembly with instruction and hardware provided

