Own every Harry Potter movie in 4K HDR for $50 (Reg. $80), plus more from $1

VUDU is currently offering the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K for $49.99. This is down from its list price of $80 at iTunes, is $5 above our last mention, and is the best available. For comparison, buying the 4K Blu-ray bundle on Amazon would set you back nearly $150. This film bundle includes every Harry Potter movie in 4K HDR to playback on VUDU, iTunes, Amazon Prime, and more once you set up Movies Anywhere. If you’re a Hogwarts fan, then this collection is a must-have whether you’ve seen all the movies or have missed a few. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands. Head below for even more movie deals.

We also spotted that the Microsoft Store is offering a wide selection of 4K movies for rental at $0.99 each. You’ll find titles like The LEGO Batman Movie, Oblivion, Zero Dark Thirty, Fury, Allegiant, and many other movies, both blockbuster and independent. Normally $4 to rent, these movies will be available to watch for 14-days after you purchase and you’ll have 48-hours to finish once you start.

Don’t forget about Apple’s $5 weekend sale that offers both new hits and old favorites. From Matrix Reloaded to Warcraft, The Final Girls, and more, this sale is a must-see.

Harry Potter:

An orphaned boy enrolls in a school of wizardry, where he learns the truth about himself, his family and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!