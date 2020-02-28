Apple hits the weekend with $5 action movie sale featuring new hits, old favorites

- Feb. 28th 2020 9:10 am ET

0

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh $5 movie sale following yesterday’s big Pixar event (which is still live). This time around, you’ll find discounts on action and thriller titles. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Notable deals on action & thriller films

Each of the titles featured below is marked down to $5 from the usual $10 or more price tag. You’d often pay as much as $20 at competing services, making it a great time to add these films to your library. Leverage Movies Anywhere to easily transfer these titles to other services as well. Here are our favorites from today’s sale:

Make sure to check out our coverage of this week’s other movie sale at Apple, which includes notable discounts on Pixar films, Pokémon titles, and the usual $1 HD rental.

