Apple hits the weekend with $5 action movie sale featuring new hits, old favorites

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh $5 movie sale following yesterday’s big Pixar event (which is still live). This time around, you’ll find discounts on action and thriller titles. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Notable deals on action & thriller films
Each of the titles featured below is marked down to $5 from the usual $10 or more price tag. You’d often pay as much as $20 at competing services, making it a great time to add these films to your library. Leverage Movies Anywhere to easily transfer these titles to other services as well. Here are our favorites from today’s sale:
- Oblivion
- District 9
- Matrix Reloaded
- Matrix Revolutions
- Vanilla Sky
- Mr. Nobody
- The Lobster
- Nerve
- Filth
- The Final Girls
- Solaris
- Warcraft
- Snow White and the Huntsman
Make sure to check out our coverage of this week’s other movie sale at Apple, which includes notable discounts on Pixar films, Pokémon titles, and the usual $1 HD rental.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!