Command it all with this remote-controlled outdoor outlet at $10.50 (Reg. $16)

Century Products, Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BN Link Remote Control 3-Prong Outdoor Outlet for $10.39 Prime shipped with the code BN35OFF131R at checkout. This is down from its $16 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. With spring just around the corner, this outdoor outlet is perfect for your backyard BBQs and parties. It offers remote control over the three plugs and is designed to withstand even nature’s most harsh elements. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to control plugs inside? This dual indoor timer outlet is yours for under $8 Prime shipped. Keep in mind these plugs aren’t remote-controlled, and will just turn off after a certain amount of time.

Prefer something of the smarter variety? Well, we have two AUKEY energy-saving Wi-Fi-enabled outlets on sale for $14 in our Green Deals roundup, so be sure to give that a look.

BN Link Remote Outdoor Outlet features:

READY-TO-GO: Each HBN Wireless Remote Control Outlet kit contains everything you need to start (even the remote batteries!). Simply plug and play, or sync up the outlets to suit your needs.

WEATHERPROOF: Our plug is built to stand the test of rain and harsh weathers. Please place the plug as least 2 feet off the ground with the plug pointing straight down to avoid water damage.

FLEXIBILITY: Sync remote outlets together regardless of frequency differences, and expand your system with any of our BN-LINK Remote Control Outlet kits.

