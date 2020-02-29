AeroGarden Bounty lets you grow herbs, fruits, more indoors: $200 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden in White or Black for $199.95 shipped. Normally around $300 or so at Amazon, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked there and is the best available. For comparison, we have seen it fall to $150 once before in a one-day-only sale at Woot. If you love growing your own tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, or other herbs and spices, this is a must-have countertop appliance. It lets you grow all of the aforementioned items without having an outdoor garden, thanks to the built-in grow light and specialized food that requires no soil. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’ll get a herb pod kit to start out with, there’s one other accessory you should absolutely pick up to get going. The AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit is right around $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. As the name implies, you’ll be able to grow just about any seed in your AeroGarden once you purchase, making it easy to enjoy your favorite plants without the hassle of an outdoor garden.

However, if you want to grow your own herbs and more on a tighter budget, we’ve got you covered. The AeroGarden Harvest 360 can be yours for $100 shipped. While not as large as the Bounty that’s on sale in today’s lead deal, the Harvest 360 is a great starting place if you’re not entirely sure what you want to grow just yet.

AeroGarden Bounty features:

AeroGardens are the world’s leading indoor gardening systems. The AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi grows more, faster than any AeroGarden to date. You can grow up to 9 plants in this garden and they’ll love the 45 watts of high performance, energy efficient LED lighting. The LED lights are tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.

