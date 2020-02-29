ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 robot vacuum works with Alexa + more: $300 (Reg. $530)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $299.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $530, this is the second-lowest that we’ve seen it offered outside of a drop to $270 over the Black Friday shopping season. Vacuuming is a chore that nobody really likes, let’s be honest. This robot makes the household task fun again thanks to its smartphone and voice control. Whether you want to tap a screen or use a voice command through Alexa, this smart vacuum gets the job done with minimal input. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, should you not have a smart speaker to control this vacuum, be sure to check out the Eufy Genie. Available on Amazon for $20 Prime shipped, it costs just a fraction of what the Echo Dot does and accomplishes a similar task.

The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a fantastic alternative to today’s lead deal. While it’s not robotic and requires a little more elbow grease, at under $30 shipped, it saves you over 90% compared to purchasing today’s lead deal.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Maps your home while cleaning and creates the perfect systematic cleaning path

Cleans up to 1100 square feet. per cycle

Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands

Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes

Up to 130 minute runtime

