ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 robot vacuum works with Alexa + more: $300 (Reg. $530)

- Feb. 29th 2020 9:52 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $299.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $530, this is the second-lowest that we’ve seen it offered outside of a drop to $270 over the Black Friday shopping season. Vacuuming is a chore that nobody really likes, let’s be honest. This robot makes the household task fun again thanks to its smartphone and voice control. Whether you want to tap a screen or use a voice command through Alexa, this smart vacuum gets the job done with minimal input. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, should you not have a smart speaker to control this vacuum, be sure to check out the Eufy Genie. Available on Amazon for $20 Prime shipped, it costs just a fraction of what the Echo Dot does and accomplishes a similar task.

The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a fantastic alternative to today’s lead deal. While it’s not robotic and requires a little more elbow grease, at under $30 shipped, it saves you over 90% compared to purchasing today’s lead deal.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

  • Maps your home while cleaning and creates the perfect systematic cleaning path
  • Cleans up to 1100 square feet. per cycle
  • Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands
  • Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes
  • Up to 130 minute runtime

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ECOVACS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide