GEARWRENCH’s 49-Pc. Mechanics Tool Set returns to Amazon low of $99 (Save $35)

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 49-piece Mechanics Tool Set (80700P) for $99 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This tool set includes both standard and deep sockets ranging from 7/16- to 1-1/8-inch and 10mm to 24mm. Each piece is conveniently organized in a durable case that features a removable lid. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can get by with less, DEWALT’s 34-piece Socket Set is currently available for $28. A handy storage case is included, making it simple to transport throughout your project. With over 800 reviews so far, this socket set has garnered an impressive 4.8/5 star rating.

Need some screwdriving bits? Have a look at the deal we spotted on Bosch’s 47-piece Bit Set which is now $11. That’s 35% off typical pricing, providing you with a great opportunity to restock.

GEARWRENCH 49-pc. Tool Set features:

120XP ratchets have two double stacked 60 tooth pawls (120 positions) providing a 3° swing arc so you can turn fasteners in tighter confines

Double-stacked pawls alternately engage the 60 tooth gear, providing exceptional strength

Sockets feature off-corner loading design reduces fastener rounding

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

