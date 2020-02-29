GEARWRENCH’s 49-Pc. Mechanics Tool Set returns to Amazon low of $99 (Save $35)

- Feb. 29th 2020 9:50 am ET

$99
0

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 49-piece Mechanics Tool Set (80700P) for $99 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This tool set includes both standard and deep sockets ranging from 7/16- to 1-1/8-inch and 10mm to 24mm. Each piece is conveniently organized in a durable case that features a removable lid. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can get by with less, DEWALT’s 34-piece Socket Set is currently available for $28. A handy storage case is included, making it simple to transport throughout your project. With over 800 reviews so far, this socket set has garnered an impressive 4.8/5 star rating.

Need some screwdriving bits? Have a look at the deal we spotted on Bosch’s 47-piece Bit Set which is now $11. That’s 35% off typical pricing, providing you with a great opportunity to restock.

GEARWRENCH 49-pc. Tool Set features:

  • 120XP ratchets have two double stacked 60 tooth pawls (120 positions) providing a 3° swing arc so you can turn fasteners in tighter confines
  • Double-stacked pawls alternately engage the 60 tooth gear, providing exceptional strength
  • Sockets feature off-corner loading design reduces fastener rounding

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$99
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
GearWrench

About the Author