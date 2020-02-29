Prep for spring with a Greenworks outdoor tool sale at Amazon from $47

- Feb. 29th 2020 9:25 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Greenworks Outdoor Electric Power Tools from $47 shipped. Our favorite is the 20-inch 12A 3-in-1 Plug-in Electric Lawn Mower for $119.99. This is down from its regular rate of around $180 and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, only being beaten by a drop to $117 in September of last year and $113 way back in 2017. If you hate dealing with gas and oil when it comes time to mow the lawn, then this is the ticket to cleaner yardwork. Just plug it in and away you go. This mower is multi-function as well, offering the ability to mulch, side-discharge, or bag, giving you versatility while doing yard work Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure you have an extension cord that’s long enough to reach your entire yard. This 100-foot model from AmazonBasics is up to the task thanks to its outdoor rating. Plus, at under $27 shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

For a lower-cost cut, the Sun Joe 18-inch Manual Reel Mower is a must-see. At right around $70 shipped on Amazon, it saves you quite a bit over opting for today’s lead deal. However, it does require quite a bit more manual labor considered there’s no power involved here.

Greenworks Plug-In Electric Mower features:

  • Durable 20-Inch Steel Deck
  • Powerful 12 Amp Motor
  • 3-In-1 (Mulching, Side Discharge, and Rear Bag)
  • 7-position height adjustment offers a range of cutting height from 1-1/2 to 3-3/4 inches for all grass types
  • Push Button Start. Drive system: manual
  • Foldable Handles For Compact Storage
  • 10-Inch Rear / 7-Inch Front Wheels

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service.
Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others.
GreenWorks

