Prep for spring with a Greenworks outdoor tool sale at Amazon from $47

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Greenworks Outdoor Electric Power Tools from $47 shipped. Our favorite is the 20-inch 12A 3-in-1 Plug-in Electric Lawn Mower for $119.99. This is down from its regular rate of around $180 and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, only being beaten by a drop to $117 in September of last year and $113 way back in 2017. If you hate dealing with gas and oil when it comes time to mow the lawn, then this is the ticket to cleaner yardwork. Just plug it in and away you go. This mower is multi-function as well, offering the ability to mulch, side-discharge, or bag, giving you versatility while doing yard work Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure you have an extension cord that’s long enough to reach your entire yard. This 100-foot model from AmazonBasics is up to the task thanks to its outdoor rating. Plus, at under $27 shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

For a lower-cost cut, the Sun Joe 18-inch Manual Reel Mower is a must-see. At right around $70 shipped on Amazon, it saves you quite a bit over opting for today’s lead deal. However, it does require quite a bit more manual labor considered there’s no power involved here.

Greenworks Plug-In Electric Mower features:

Durable 20-Inch Steel Deck

Powerful 12 Amp Motor

3-In-1 (Mulching, Side Discharge, and Rear Bag)

7-position height adjustment offers a range of cutting height from 1-1/2 to 3-3/4 inches for all grass types

Push Button Start. Drive system: manual

Foldable Handles For Compact Storage

10-Inch Rear / 7-Inch Front Wheels

