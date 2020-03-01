Apple AirPods Pro return to all-time low at $235 + Sony ANC Earbuds for $198

Amazon is currently offering Apple AirPods Pro for $234.98 shipped. Down from $249, today’s offer is right at the lowest we’ve seen to date and matches our previous mention. Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with an entirely new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 4.5 hours of listening per change. That number rises to 24 when popping the earbuds in their charging case. As a recent convert of AirPods Pro myself, I can attest to just how impressive the noice cancelling technology really is. You don’t have to take my word for it alone, as our hands-on review echos much of that sentiment. Head below for an additional pair of ANC earbuds.

Those that don’t mind looking elsewhere from the Apple ecosystem for their noice cancelling needs can instead bring home the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 shipped at Amazon. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a $32 discount and matches our previous mentions for the Amazon all-time low.

Sporting the true wireless design that has become so common these days, Sony ups the ante on its pair of earbuds with “industry leading” noise canceling. Other notable features like up to 24-hours of battery life, touchpad controls, and adaptive sound control make these a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review, and over 2,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More below.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

