Sonos Playbase drops to lowest price since the holidays after $112 discount

Amazon is currently offering the Sonos Playbase for $586.56 shipped. Down from $699, a price you’ll find direct from Sonos, B&H, and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $112 and is the best we’ve seen since the holidays where it went for $28 less. Center your home theater’s audio around the Sonos Playbase and enjoy room-filling audio paired with an impressive feature set. This sound bar is meant to rest under your TV, taking up less space in your setup. An internal audio array offers six midrange drivers, three tweeters, and a woofer, while smart capabilities bring AirPlay 2, whole-home playback, and more into the mix. Inputs include optical and Ethernet. Over 670 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for additional details.

Now if you’re looking to bring the same Sonos feature set to your home theater on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Sonos Beam instead. This $399 sound bar packs built-in Alexa alongside AirPlay 2 functionality and more. I’ve been using one for several months now and love the balanced, room-filling sound it produces. Learn more in our review.

Sonos Playbase features:

Expand your home audio setup with this Sonos Playbase. The 10 amplified drivers produce a full range of sound, as they consist of six midrange drivers, three tweeters and a woofer, and it’s compact enough to place anywhere. This Sonos Playbase also includes a controller app for effective customization and easy streaming from mobile devices.

