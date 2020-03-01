Twelve South HiRise Duet charges iPhone and Apple Watch at $43.50 (Save $77)

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise Duet iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Stand for $43.55 shipped. Having dropped from $120, today’s offer saves you nearly 64%, beats our previous mention by $22, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With room for both your iPhone and Apple Watch, Twelve South’s HiRise Duet is an elegant all-in-one charging station for your nightstand. On top of sporting a stylish design, this 2-in-1 charger also has built-in Lightning and magnetic Watch chargers. With just under 2,200 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to adorn your nightstand with something as high-end as Twelve South’s dock, then consider this option which sells for under $25 at Amazon. You’re giving up the more premium build quality and will have to supply your own charging cables, but it’s a more budget-conscious alternative. One perk here though is that on top of getting the Apple Watch and iPhone charging capabilities, there’s also a slot to refuel your AirPods. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,500 customers.

Twelve South HiRise Duet features:

HiRise Duet is a luxe charging stand that powers your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, in the same place. Made from sleek metal and accented with napa leather, HiRise Duet includes an integrated Lightning Connector and Watch Charging Disk so you never have to search for cables again. Offering 10W of power, Duet is twice as fast as the included iPhone charger and most wireless chargers. With everything you need in one space, HiRise Duet is the ultimate charging companion.

