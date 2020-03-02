Save on Anker smart home accessories, iPhone and Android essentials, more from $12

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon includes top-rated charging accessories, smart home essentials, and more. Free shipping is available or Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a two-pack of eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs for $27.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and in-line with our previous mention. eufy’s smart bulbs offer affordable pricing on LED illumination with smart home control, including support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Includes the ability to schedule and control remotely with the free smartphone app. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 400 Amazon reviewers.

Another standout today is the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker at $29.99. You’d typically pay $40, with today’s offer marking a 25% savings from the usual price. With a 360-degree design, you’ll be able to enjoy “room-filling” sound thanks to dual 5W drivers. A built-in halo LED ring illuminates your space as the music plays. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs feature:

Alexa-compatibility means illuminating your home is as simple as saying “Alexa, turn on the living room lights.”. Lumos is the modern “light switch” activated by your voice. Whether it’s setting the lights to wake you up in the morning or timing them to signal dinner is done cooking, lighting schedules illuminate your life. And when you’re out, Away mode intelligently lights the house to simulate activity inside. Soft White To Daylight (2700K-6500K), 9W, Works With Amazon Alexa, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, 60W Equivalent, Dimmable LED Bulb, A19, E26, 800 Lumens

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!