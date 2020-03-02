New all-time lows await on various Apple Watch Series 5 models at Amazon

Amazon is now taking up to $55 off various Apple Watch Series 5 models, delivering new all-time lows along the way. Free shipping is available for all. One such standout is the 40mm GPS + Cellular model at $444.98, which is down from the usual $499 price tag. This is the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. With Best Buy charging full price across the board, this is a great time to score a deal. Be sure to comb through the rest of Amazon’s GPS and Cellular offerings for additional deals, just note that some listings will not see the discount taken off until checkout. Note: some models are currently backordered.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

