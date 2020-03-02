Score Arlo’s Pro 3 system with two HomeKit-enabled cameras at $400 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low and matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. HomeKit has also just rolled out, further adding to the overall value. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 220 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, 7-day cloud DVR and more. At $126, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Or for something even more affordable, TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor is worth considering at $75 if the water-resistant design is of value. This option doesn’t sport the same smart home integrations as the Arlo ecosystem, but it’s certainly worth a closer look for the price.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

