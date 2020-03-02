This 800A portable jump starter saves the day at 30% off, now under $30

Beatit Tech (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A/12V Portable Car Jump Starter for $29.75 shipped with the code IGWH7OWU and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its regular going rate of over $40 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This winter, there have been a few times that I’ve walked out to a car with a dead battery due to leaving on a dash camera or just not driving it in a while. Keeping a portable jump starter like this always charged is a must so you can always be ready to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Beatit Portable Jump Starter features:

BEATIT B10 is the most compact portable size and light weight with heavy duty feeling construction for emergency car jump starter.

With a peak of 800 Amps (UL2743 Certified) – it’s able to jump start flat batteries up to 20 times on a single charge. Work with all 12V battery cars, vans, trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV, UTV, lawn mowers, yachts and heavy duty.

12,800mAh power bank designed with dual USB output(5V/2.1A) 10W and type C port(5V/3A) which is both in and out, used to recharge this charger and also to charge your USB devices, battery standby time up to 12months, with a self-discharge rate of approximately 5-10%/year, recommend to check/charge it every six months.

