This 800A portable jump starter saves the day at 30% off, now under $30

- Mar. 2nd 2020 1:44 pm ET

0

Beatit Tech (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A/12V Portable Car Jump Starter for $29.75 shipped with the code IGWH7OWU and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its regular going rate of over $40 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This winter, there have been a few times that I’ve walked out to a car with a dead battery due to leaving on a dash camera or just not driving it in a while. Keeping a portable jump starter like this always charged is a must so you can always be ready to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when ditching the jump-starting capabilities of today’s lead deal. Anker’s PowerCore 10000 is a great alternative that comes in at right around $22 Prime shipped. While it’ll only charge a phone or tablet, it’s much slimmer and is easier to transport with you anywhere you go, making it something you can keep in a purse or pocket.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. Today, we’re featuring a 3-in-1 10W Qi charger for Apple Watch and more, smart home gear, speakers, and many other great products.

Beatit Portable Jump Starter features:

  • BEATIT B10 is the most compact portable size and light weight with heavy duty feeling construction for emergency car jump starter.
  • With a peak of 800 Amps (UL2743 Certified) – it’s able to jump start flat batteries up to 20 times on a single charge. Work with all 12V battery cars, vans, trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV, UTV, lawn mowers, yachts and heavy duty.
  • 12,800mAh power bank designed with dual USB output(5V/2.1A) 10W and type C port(5V/3A) which is both in and out, used to recharge this charger and also to charge your USB devices, battery standby time up to 12months, with a self-discharge rate of approximately 5-10%/year, recommend to check/charge it every six months.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide