Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi 2-in-1 Charging Pad $20 (32% off), more

Elegant-s (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $29, that’s good for a 32% discount and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This dual charging pad makes a great addition to your nightstand, and can power both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It features an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. Over 7,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- RAVPower 40W 4-Port USB Charger: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code W3WKXDYE
- Save on Anker smart home accessories, iPhone and Android essentials, more from $12
- Aukey 20W Eclipse Wireless Speaker: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code U2L6428D
- Anker ROAV PowerWave Vehicle 10W Mount: $40 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- OontZ Angle 3 Series Speakers and Earbuds 50% off Gold Box, starting at $14
- RAVPower 22000mAh Portable Charger: $22 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
- w/ code HZVNA3N5
- Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch gets 22% discount to $156, more from $144
- Aukey Bluetooth Receiver: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code HD8N2Y4E
- Aukey 6.6-Ft. USB-C to Lightning Cable: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Apple Smart Battery Cases are on sale from $59, delivering new all-time lows
- Twelve South PowerPic offers quick Qi charging for $45 (Reg. up to $90)
- Aukey True Wireless IPX5 Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code R998JHY5
- Xcentz 48W USB Charging Cube: $16 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code BTZXTXOQ
- Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code ARNP4IWF
- RAVPower 24W 4.8A Metal Car Charger: $5 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code EFMMUUML
- Outfit your door with Schlage’s Z-Wave Plus Smart Lock at $167 (Reg. $200)
- Aukey Micro USB Cable 3-Pack: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code HUBHN4JF
- ZAGG iPhone XS Max Invisible Shield Glass+: $17 (Reg $25) | Amazon
- Get a $50 gift card with the Philips Hue Play Sync Box at $200 ($280 value)
- Aukey 30W USB-C PD Charger: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code 2ZS9U7VU
Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging house makes it convenient to charge your iWatch and iPhone/AirPods Pro simultaneously. Supports nightstand mode to see the time, date, and alarm easily. The tiny LED indicator on the side will glow green when charging and go off when you pick up the phone, which will not disturb your sleep.
Designed specifically for charging your iPhone Device wirelessly, including iPhone, iWatch, and New AirPods. Advanced ATB technology contributes to faster wireless charging speed. Certified safe with multiple protection: temperature control, over-charging protection, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!