Amazon reduces DEWALT's black oxide 34-piece Bit Set to $16 (Save 20%)

- Mar. 2nd 2020 12:36 pm ET

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Impact Ready 34-piece Bit Set (DW2153) for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the best Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. Almost every piece in this collection features a black oxide powder coat finish that sets out to deliver improved durability. The bundled storage case keeps your investment protected while also making it simple to organize everything. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you have plenty of bits and would rather score a new way to use them, have a look at Neiko’s $8 Ratcheting Set. You’ll garner a low-profile ratchet driver that shakes up traditional form-factors in an attempt to fit well in tight spaces.

Need to heat or cool your work area? Over the weekend we spotted Dyson’s Fan + Heater All-in-One on sale for $144. That’s not all either, there are also vacuums included in the sale and prices start from $90.

DEWALT 34-Pc. Bit Set features:

  • Includes Best In Class most common Impact Driver Accessories
  • Black oxide powder coat finish
  • Ideal for any Applications where Impact Drivers are used
  • Comes with a storage case for easy storage and portability

