Dyson deals abound from $90: AM09 Fan + Heater $144, V6 Animal $115, more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater in Iron/Red (AM09) for $143.99 shipped when coupon code DSN10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s up to $306 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. With the ability to both heat and cool your space, this Dyson unit is a great investment that you’ll be able to utilize throughout the entire year. An official 6-month Dyson warranty is included. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading for several more Dyson deals.

More Dyson deals:

Want a robot to vacuum your home? Today’s Amazon Gold Box has you covered with an ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 with Alexa support for $300. Routinely $530, this offer shaves $230 off.

Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater features:

Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer

Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment

