Honeywell’s HomeKit + Alexa smart thermostat hits a new low of $89 (Reg. $130)

Home Depot is offering the Honeywell 7-day Programmable Lyric T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $89 shipped. For comparison, the thermostat has a $150 list price at Honeywell right now and regularly goes for around $130 at Amazon when it’s in stock. Our last mention was $98 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re in the market for a new smart thermostat, but ecobee is a bit out of reach, this is a great option. Offering support for HomeKit or Alexa voice control, this thermostat is a fantastic way to add voice commands to your heating and cooling system. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ditch voice commands but upgrade to a new touchscreen thermostat with Honeywell’s standard T5. It’s yours for around $72 at Amazon right now and still includes 7-day programming.

Lose the programming feature entirely to save even more. Honeywell’s basic thermostat is under $18 at Amazon leaving you with plenty in your pocket when compared to either deal above.

Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat features:

Control your Smart Home with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately) and Apple HomeKit with voice control using Siri, the Apple voice assistant

7-Day Flexible Scheduling or Location Based Temperature control (GeoFencing). Uses geofencing technology to keep track of your smart phone’s location;Auto changeover: The Lyric T5 can be set to determine if the home’s system should be in heating or cooling mode to provide maximum comfort

Adaptive recovery learns how long it takes to achieve the right temperature at the right time and automatically runs your system to get to your desired temperature when you want it, with auto change from heat to cool

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!