Outfit your shop with Makita’s 2-Tool Brushless Combo for $250 (Save $119)

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo (XT268T) for $249.99 shipped. That’s $119 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $79. This Makita tool kit combines its impact driver with a hammer drill. Each operates using either of the two included 5Ah batteries which can be powered back up using the bundled charger. A carrying bag aims to make it simple to tote everything around your job site. Both tools in this set feature a brushless design, providing efficiency and durability boosts. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the included tools above aren’t conducive to your needs, consider Porter-Cable’s Cordless 4-Tool Combo at $179. While it does bundle more tools than the featured deal above, you’ll forfeit a brushless design.

Speaking of tools, did you see the deal we unraveled on DEWALT’s black oxide 34-piece Bit Set? It can be yours for $16 at Amazon, which leaves you with 20% in savings.

Makita 2-Tool Combo features:

Efficient BL Brushless motor is electronically controlled to optimize battery energy use for up to 50% longer run time per charge

The BL Brushless motor eliminates carbon brushes, enabling the BL motor to run cooler and more efficiently for longer life

The electronically-controlled BL Brushless motor efficiently uses energy to match torque and RPM to the changing demands of the application

