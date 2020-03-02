Neato’s laser-guided D4 Robotic Vacuum works with Alexa: $300 (Up to $230 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Having dropped from around $400, it still fetches as much as $530 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you up to $230 and comes within $1 of our previous mention and the all-time low. For comparison, the discounted D4 is $99 less than the previous generation D3 robotic vacuum. Neato’s D4 robotic vacuum features a 75-minute runtime and utilizes a laser-guided navigation system to intelligently make its way around your home. And with Alexa voice control, you won’t have to even lift a finger to clean up the mess around the home. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 495 customers.

A notable alternative to consider instead is the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum at $250. This smart robotic vacuum sports a 1800p suction system and similar voice control capabilities. Though at 50 less than the lead deal, you’ll be giving up laser mapping and some of the more premium inclusions that make the D4 stand out.

Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean your carpet, hardwood and tile floors remotely with this self-navigating Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. Customize its path through an app on your phone so it avoids certain areas while it expertly cleans others. This Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum operates for up to 75 minutes on a single charge.

