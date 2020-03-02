Keep your new iPhone 11/Pro/Max or Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra with these $4 cases

- Mar. 2nd 2020 2:36 pm ET

0

AirLand (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of cases for both Samsung and Apple’s latest smartphones from $4 Prime shipped when you use item-specific promo codes at checkout. Our top pick from this sale is the Ringke Fusion X for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $4.07 Prime shipped when you use the code TPUTTITM at checkout. Down from its $11 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. With protection for all sides of your iPhone, as well as the back, this case is perfect for keeping your smartphone in pristine condition. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 1,000 happy customers. Keep reading for even more great deals on cases for iPhone 7/8/11/Pro/Max, Samsung Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Plus, and even AirPods Pro at just $4 each.

iPhone 11 Pro Max:

iPhone 11 Pro:

iPhone 11:

iPhone 7/8:

AirPods Pro:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10:

Samsung Galaxy S20:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Ringke

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide