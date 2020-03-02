Keep your new iPhone 11/Pro/Max or Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra with these $4 cases

AirLand (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of cases for both Samsung and Apple’s latest smartphones from $4 Prime shipped when you use item-specific promo codes at checkout. Our top pick from this sale is the Ringke Fusion X for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $4.07 Prime shipped when you use the code TPUTTITM at checkout. Down from its $11 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. With protection for all sides of your iPhone, as well as the back, this case is perfect for keeping your smartphone in pristine condition. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 1,000 happy customers. Keep reading for even more great deals on cases for iPhone 7/8/11/Pro/Max, Samsung Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Plus, and even AirPods Pro at just $4 each.
iPhone 11 Pro Max:
- Air Clear: $4 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code ZI3SHQ2E
- Onyx Black: $4 (Reg. $9)
- w/ code IRK9HS67
iPhone 11 Pro:
- Air-S: $4 (Reg. $9)
- w/ code A8R463PX
- Fusion Smoke: $4 (Reg. $11)
- w/ code EY9TFNMY
- Fusion X Space Blue: $4 (Reg. $13)
- w/ code OSEEFSUW
- Fusion X Black: $4 (Reg. $13)
- w/ code 88U2HTM3
iPhone 11:
- Air Clear: $4 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code CA966K94
- Onyx Black: $4 (Reg. $9)
- w/ code QG2TDDZ6
- Fusion X Stripe Black: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code 9N79YP2Y
- Fusion X Black: $4 (Reg. $11)
- w/ code XL2HD5R8
iPhone 7/8:
- Onyx Black: $4 (Reg. $9)
- w/ code 7W4J6ARM
- Fusion Clear: $4 (Reg. $11)
- w/ code G3A3M7GK
- Fusion X Camo Black: $4 (Reg. $13)
- w/ code AVK5XMNF
- Fusion X Black: $4 (Reg. $13)
- w/ code 3THLQHCL
AirPods Pro:
- Layered Case Matte Clear: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code GK9A3Z4T
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus:
- Air Clear: $4 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code R3KR9WOM
- Onyx Black: $4 (Reg. $9)
- w/ code LQKIKQH5
- Air S Lavender Gray: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code 9M6XHAZF
- Air S Pink Sand: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code PQMTLKH2
- Air S Coral: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code T6GTTFTH
- Air S Black: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code 8TZD5LPK
Samsung Galaxy Note 10:
- Air Clear: $4 (Reg. $9)
- w/ code H6JSGJUF
- Air S Lavender Gray: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code XJZD7Y4S
- Air S Pink Sand: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code BNLRE562
- Air S Coral: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code XJZD7Y4S
- Air S Black: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code 3PM2HYQI
- Onyx Black: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code C6BK9WC2
Samsung Galaxy S20:
- Fusion X Black: $4 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code PUVLTCQV
- Fusion Matte Clear: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code DVL4BW49
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:
- Fusion X Black: $4 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code SQU8YDE7
- Fusion Matte Clear: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code S6WYJWBO
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:
- Fusion X Black: $4 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code 6WEQKE6Z
- Fusion Matte Clear: $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code JIQRP3N7
