Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box starts at just $10: Save on storage and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering SanDisk and Western Digital storage from $10.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card at $44.79. That’s down from the usual up to $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and a bundled SD card adapter. Ideal for adding substantial storage to your camera, Nintendo Switch, or Android device. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

SanDisk 400GB microSD card features:

Our highest-capacity microSD card is perfect for recording and watching Full HD video,(2) with room for even more hours of video.(7) Transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s ensure that you can move all your content blazingly fast—up to 1200 photos in just one minute.(6) Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets, this card’s A1 rating means that you can load apps faster too.(1) And, with its unprecedented 400GB capacity, this card lets you capture and store more than ever before.

