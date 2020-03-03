Apple Women’s History Month movie sale starts at $5, plus ’90s hits, more from $1

Apple’s latest movie sale focuses on Women’s History Month for March, with a number of notable titles marked down to as little as $5. You’ll also find a selection of bundles and additional films on sale, including the usual $1 HD rental movie of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Women’s History Month Sale

Apple is celebrating Women’s History Month with a number of noteworthy price drops today with deals from $5. All of these titles will become a permanent part of your library, making it a great time to pick up some of these iconic films. Here are our top picks:

Other Notable Deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Code 8, a sci-fi remake based on the original short film. It’s collected an 80% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating so far.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!