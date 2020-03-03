Apple Women’s History Month movie sale starts at $5, plus ’90s hits, more from $1

Apple’s latest movie sale focuses on Women’s History Month for March, with a number of notable titles marked down to as little as $5. You’ll also find a selection of bundles and additional films on sale, including the usual $1 HD rental movie of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Women’s History Month Sale
Apple is celebrating Women’s History Month with a number of noteworthy price drops today with deals from $5. All of these titles will become a permanent part of your library, making it a great time to pick up some of these iconic films. Here are our top picks:
- Hidden Figures: $8 (Reg. $15)
- On The Basis of Sex: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Jackie: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Elizabeth The Golden Age: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Erin Brockovich: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Battle of the Sexes: $8 (Reg. $20)
- Marilyn: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Whale Rider: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Queen: $7 (Reg. $15)
Other Notable Deals
- War of the Worlds: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Tomb Raider: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Super 8: $7 (Reg. $10)
- E.T.: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Field of Dreams: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Murder on the Orient Express: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Harry Potter 8-film Collection: $60 (Reg. $80)
- The 40-Year Old Virgin: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Space Jam: $10 (Reg. $15)
- 3 Ninjas: $10 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Code 8, a sci-fi remake based on the original short film. It’s collected an 80% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating so far.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!