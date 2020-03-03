Amazon’s Gold Box has highly-rated BELLA electric kettles from $32 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off various BELLA Electric Tea Kettles. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 1.7-L. copper model at $31.99. It typically goes for $40 with today’s deal matching the historic Amazon all-time low. Forget about your old stove kettle and finally make the switch to electric. This model offers a 1500W heating element with a detachable power base, making it easy to heat up water in “just minutes.” If you’re a frequent tea or pour-over coffee drinker, having a fast electric kettle like this is a great option. Not to mention the copper design offers a touch of classic visuals to fit any decor. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Those after a more artist-looking design can opt for the 1.5-L. model in various finishes at $39.99. You’d usually pay $50 for this model, with today’s price marking the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. However, the upgraded design means that you’ll have to give up some specs featured in the deal above. The internal power supply drops to 1350W plus you’ll lose some capacity, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals. You’ll also want to jump into our home goods guide for all of the best deals on kitchen essentials, housewares, and more.

BELLA 1.7-L. Kettle features:

Thoughtful design: boil water faster than a microwave and safer than a stovetop with one flip of a switch! This electric tea kettle features a 1500 watt heating element, fully detachable 360 Degree power base with cord storage & a safe, easy to use design

Built in safety: This electric tea kettle features a stylish copper finish, automatic shut off & boil Dry protection as well as a concealed heating element for maximum safety & ease of use. A water window allows you to easily view capacity & Boiling water

Timeless favorite: from countertop to Table to living room This ceramic tea kettle is a home essential, combining undeniable style and versatility with reliable functionality and safety. Boil hot water for tea, Coffee, oatmeal, instant soups and more.

