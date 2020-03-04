Stock up on bubly Sparkling Water, 18-packs now starting from $5.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering an 18-pack of the popular bubly Sparkling Water (Berry Peachy Variety Pack) for $5.91 or $5.61 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $10+ or so, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a perfect time to stock up while the price is right. This package includes 18 cans with 12-ounces of “crisp bubly sparkling water” in each. bubly water contains no calories or sweeteners as well as all-natural flavoring. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find the Apple/Cherry/Strawberry variety pack on sale for the same price as today’s lead deal. If you still haven’t given bubly a try yet, you might want to consider the 8-pack at just over $3 Prime shipped instead, but you will have to stick with a single flavor in that case for the most part.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s grocery store and its “Just Walk Out Shopping.” And don’t forget to browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more household essentials on sale.

bubly Sparkling Water:

Includes 18 (12 ounces) cans of bubly sparkling water: 6 Raspberry, 4 Cranberry, 4 Blackberry, and 4 Peach

Refreshing, crisp bubly sparkling water with great tasting, natural flavors

No calories. No sweeteners. All smiles

Each flavor comes with a different smile and greeting to match its unique personality

