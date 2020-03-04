Stock up on bubly Sparkling Water, 18-packs now starting from $5.50 at Amazon

- Mar. 4th 2020 3:49 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $5.50
0

Amazon is offering an 18-pack of the popular bubly Sparkling Water (Berry Peachy Variety Pack) for $5.91 or $5.61 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $10+ or so, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a perfect time to stock up while the price is right. This package includes 18 cans with 12-ounces of “crisp bubly sparkling water” in each. bubly water contains no calories or sweeteners as well as all-natural flavoring. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find the Apple/Cherry/Strawberry variety pack on sale for the same price as today’s lead deal. If you still haven’t given bubly a try yet, you might want to consider the 8-pack at just over $3 Prime shipped instead, but you will have to stick with a single flavor in that case for the most part.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s grocery store and its “Just Walk Out Shopping.” And don’t forget to browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more household essentials on sale.

bubly Sparkling Water:

  • Includes 18 (12 ounces) cans of bubly sparkling water: 6 Raspberry, 4 Cranberry, 4 Blackberry, and 4 Peach
  • Refreshing, crisp bubly sparkling water with great tasting, natural flavors
  • No calories. No sweeteners. All smiles
  • Each flavor comes with a different smile and greeting to match its unique personality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $5.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
bubly

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard