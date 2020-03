Various MacBook Pros on sale from $680 today including Touch Bar models (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar from $679.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, it has an original list price of $1,299. Today’s deal ties the best price we’ve seen all-time. Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. This is a nice way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. Ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad and more. Include a 90-day warranty.

Need the Touch Bar? Jump over to this landing page and score deals from $980 on 13- and 15-inch configurations, each of which beats our previous mention by $50 or more.

Put those savings to work and pick up a stylish sleeve to keep your MacBook Pro safe. This option comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for storing your new device and accessories on-the-go.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 128GB PCIe SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers

Force Touch Trackpad

