Toshiba outfits this 55-inch 4K HDR TV with Fire OS for $350 ($100 off)

Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Fire OS for $349.99 shipped. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked in nearly half a year. If you’re looking to upgrade your den or kid’s playroom, this TV will get the job done. Integrated Fire OS features make it easy to stream all of your favorite content. This model supports 4K resolution plus HDR content and has three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

On the subject of home theaters, don’t miss this deal on Polk’s Alexa-enabled Sound Bar for $199. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate and a great way to outfit your home theater with a more robust audio setup.

Toshiba 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV Edition is a new generation of smart TVs featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba Fire TV Edition delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter every day. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you’d expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!