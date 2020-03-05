Welcome AirPrint into your home for $40 with this Canon AiO Printer (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Canon AirPrint All-In-One Printer (TS5120) for $39.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If your home is in need of a new printer, but you’re trying to avoid breaking the bank, this Canon offering is worth a look. It’s headlined by support for AirPrint which brings native printing from iOS to your home or small office. macOS users will also benefit, with no need to mess with drivers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

When it comes to price, it is hard to beat the deal above. That being said, we were able to find Canon’s PIXMA Inkjet Printer for $35, bringing cost down by an additional $5. Do bear in mind that AirPrint support is missing here, so you won’t be able to natively print from iOS devices.

In need of a new mouse? We just stumbled across an up to $30 discount on Microsoft’s folding Surface Arc Mouse. It’s now priced at $50, beating its previous Amazon low by $8.

Canon TS5120 AiO Printer features:

Enjoy the simplicity of connecting your smartphone, tablet and all your favorite devices with ease. Print hassle free even from the Cloud, Bluetooth, and from social media.

Compact size: the PIXMA TS5120 is the Wireless all in one printer that’s just the right size with all the right features; Reduction / Enlargement: 25 percent 400 percent

With features like AirPrint, auto power on/off, built in Wi-Fi and PIXMA cloud Link it’s easy to see why the PIXMA TS5120 makes printing quick and easy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!