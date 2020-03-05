Save up to $70 on Razer’s BlackWidow Elite RGB Gaming Keyboard at $100

- Mar. 5th 2020 10:53 am ET

Get this deal
Up to $170 $100
0

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for up to $170, like you’ll find direct from Razer, it just dropped from $130 at Amazon. Today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $2 of the all-time low. As the more feature-packed keyboard in Razer’s BlackWidow lineup, its Elite offering packs the brand’s ZeroCompromise mechanical key switches alongside the signature Chroma RGB backlighting. Other notable features you’re sure to enjoy include a detachable wrist rest, USB passthrough port, and dedicated media playback controls. Over 1,000 gamers have left a review, which amounts to an overall 4.6/5 star rating.

A great add-on to any gaming keyboard, especially the Razer BlackWidow Elite, is a mousepad. This highly-rated extended option is $14 and a notable way to use some of your savings from the lead deal. It has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard and will tie your setup together. If you’d rather expand your Chroma setup instead, check out our hands-on reviews with the Huntsman Elite Keyboard and other Razer accessories.

Just yesterday Razer also unveiled its newest gaming mouse, the Viper Mini. We were lucky enough to get a hands-on look, which details how its the brand’s lightest mouse yet. Check out our full hands-on review for all the details. If you’re looking to score a mouse for your battlestation at a discount, we spotted a few deals worth your time starting at $40.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Keyboard features:

Collaborate with teammates using this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard. An ergonomic leatherette wrist rest provides support for marathon play sessions, while the fully customizable keys let you create your own unique system for gaming. With dedicated media keys and a multifunction digital dial, this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard offers responsive operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Up to $170 $100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best PC Gaming Deals Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go