Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for up to $170, like you’ll find direct from Razer, it just dropped from $130 at Amazon. Today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $2 of the all-time low. As the more feature-packed keyboard in Razer’s BlackWidow lineup, its Elite offering packs the brand’s ZeroCompromise mechanical key switches alongside the signature Chroma RGB backlighting. Other notable features you’re sure to enjoy include a detachable wrist rest, USB passthrough port, and dedicated media playback controls. Over 1,000 gamers have left a review, which amounts to an overall 4.6/5 star rating.

A great add-on to any gaming keyboard, especially the Razer BlackWidow Elite, is a mousepad. This highly-rated extended option is $14 and a notable way to use some of your savings from the lead deal. It has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard and will tie your setup together. If you’d rather expand your Chroma setup instead, check out our hands-on reviews with the Huntsman Elite Keyboard and other Razer accessories.

Just yesterday Razer also unveiled its newest gaming mouse, the Viper Mini. We were lucky enough to get a hands-on look, which details how its the brand’s lightest mouse yet. Check out our full hands-on review for all the details. If you’re looking to score a mouse for your battlestation at a discount, we spotted a few deals worth your time starting at $40.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Keyboard features:

Collaborate with teammates using this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard. An ergonomic leatherette wrist rest provides support for marathon play sessions, while the fully customizable keys let you create your own unique system for gaming. With dedicated media keys and a multifunction digital dial, this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard offers responsive operation.

