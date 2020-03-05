Rachio hit the scene a few years back continuing the smart home trend with a line of sprinkler controllers that automatically take the weather and other factors into account. Now on its third-generation, Rachio is departing from its annual upgrades with a new lower-cost model. The Rachio 3e arrives with a price cut and a few features trimmed out to account for the change in MSRP. However, it still sports control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Hit the jump for additional details, pricing, and availability.

Rachio 3e sports a pared-down design

Following the announcement of HomeKit compatibility on the previously released Rachio 3, hopes have been running high that any additional models would offer the same functionality. Alas, that’s not true. The Rachio 3e delivers many of the same features, but HomeKit is not on the list.

However, the Rachio 3e is still capable of handling many of the same tasks we’ve come to love from the brand’s line of sprinkler controllers. There’s still a heavy focus on automatic scheduling and leveraging the weather to eliminate any issues with simultaneous (and wasteful) watering.

Rachio 3e does support some smart home ecosystems, including the usual Google Assistant and Alexa integrations. Additionally, the free Rachio app continues to play a major role in setting automatic schedules and other features to ensure you’re making the most of your watering setup.

Pricing and availability

The new Rachio 3e is available for purchase today at $149.99.

