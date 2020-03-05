Twelve South via Amazon is currently offering its HiRise iPhone Charging Stand for $9.99 shipped. Down from $20, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6, and returns to match the all-time low. With a built-in Lightning cable in tow, Twelve South’s charging stand is comprised of higher-end materials than your average plastic alternative. Whether it’s for refueling your iPhone or AirPods on a nightstand or even topping off a Magic Keyboard, any device rocking Apple’s charging port can technically take advantage of HiRise. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 2,200 customers. Head below for more.

Considering you’re getting a built-in Lightning cable, the featured Twelve South deal is about as good as it gets at the $10 price point. Most alternatives at Amazon enter with a similar cost, but without a cord, for example. Though if that doesn’t bug you, save a little extra and go with this well-reviewed stand for $8 at Amazon. It has a metal build and will conveniently keep an iPhone propped up at your desk. Over 17,000 customers have left 4.8/5 star rating.

Take advantage of your iPhone’s Qi charging capabilities and snag the Twelve South PowerPic, which we’re still tracking a discount on. It’s just $45 right now, and usually sells for upwards of $90. Now if it’s your Apple Watch that could use some charging love, Twelve South’s TimePorter is worth a closer look. Currently this unique accessory is down to $42.50 and will give you a place to not only refuel the wearable, but also stow extra bands and more.

Twelve South iPhone Charging Stand features:

When you need to dock & charge your Lightning-based Apple devices, HiRise is your go-to stand. Whether charging your AirPods Pro or your iPhone, HiRise charges nearly twice as fast as wireless! Perched on top, AirPods or your iPhone stays put and on display. HiRise is the beautiful pedestal your favorite device deserves.

