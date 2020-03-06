Best Buy is rolling into the weekend with a fresh 3-day sale that’s good through Sunday. This time around, we’re seeing discounts on Macs, iPads, and various accessories, along with the usual smattering of other essential consumer tech. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup at no-cost. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Best Buy launches new 3-day sale

In the Apple department, Best Buy is offering deals on Macs and iPads. But it’s a selection of official iPhone cases for My Best Buy members that has really caught our eye. If you’re not a member, it’s free to sign-up here. iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case is $103.99 while the Max version is also on sale. If you want the standard iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case, jump over to Amazon where it just fell to $99. You’d typically pay $129 across the board here. Jump over to this landing page for additional deals and don’t miss our earlier roundup of official iPhone cases from $20.

MacBook Air is back to $200 off with deals from $899.99. This is right in line with our previous mentions and the best we can find by $50.

As we told you earlier this week, HomePod is still $99 off at $200, marking a return to the best offers we’ve seen in recent months.

Other notable deals:

