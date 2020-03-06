Echo Dot Kids is $40 for today only, delivering a bright and colorful design

Today only, Woot offers Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition Smart Speaker in various colors for $39.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s good for $30 off the regular price, and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Echo Dot Kids is a child-friendly take on Amazon’s popular smart speaker. It delivers kid-appropriate content, games, and a 1-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited ($36 value). On top of that, Amazon includes a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. Of course, Echo Dot Kids also includes access to all of the usual smart home features as long as it is approved by the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save further and consider going with the Echo Flex instead at $25. You’ll miss out on the kid-focused features from the lead deal, but the price is certainly very compelling. Notable specs here include a compact design that can go just about anywhere in your home that’s to its integrated plug-in and small footprint. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Echo Dot Kids features:

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Designed with kids in mind – They can ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family, and explore a world of kid-friendly skills.

Peace of mind for parents – Set daily time limits and review activity. Plus, automatically filter explicit songs from select music services.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!